DENVER — Tevin Smith had 18 points to lead five Denver players in double figures as the Pioneers romped past Nebraska Omaha 94-63 on Saturday.
Denver's 94 points were a season high. Michael Henn scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed six assists for the Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 Summit League).
Felix Lemetti had 12 points for the Mavericks (3-17, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Akol Arop and Marco Smith each scored 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
