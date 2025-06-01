Smith drives in 4 runs, deGrom works 6 solid innings as Rangers beat Cardinals 8-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Josh Smith matched his career high of four RBIs with a two-run homer and two-run double, Jacob deGrom allowed two runs or fewer for the eighth straight start and the Texas Rangers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 Sunday.
The Rangers (29-31) won two of three games against St. Louis and won a series for the first time since sweeping struggling Colorado at home May 12-14.
The Cardinals (33-26) lost a series for just the second time in their last 11.
Smith sliced an outside changeup into the left-field corner in the second inning, punctuating a two-out rally that began with Marcus Semien's single. Semien scored again in Texas' five-run eighth inning on Smith's homer to right.
DeGrom (5-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks in six innings, striking out four.
Semien had two hits and two walks.
The Cardinals led 1-0 in the first inning when Lars Nootbaar led off with a walk and scored on Willson Contreras' two-out single.
Erick Fedde (3-5) gave up two runs on four hits in six innings, walking three and striking out five. The 32-year-old right-hander was looking for his first victory since shutting out Washington on May 9 in his first complete game in the majors.