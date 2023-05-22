About six years ago, Keiko Kawano, a radio host, found that when she stopped doing voice-articulation exercises, her smile began to fade. At a certain point, she struggled to lift the corners of her mouth.

So Kawano, then 43, decided to learn how facial muscles work. After using the knowledge to reanimate her smile, she started helping others do the same under the motto, "More smile, more happiness."

As many people in Japan unmask after three years and find their facial expressions a bit rusty, she is adapting her work to the post-COVID era.

"People have not been raising their cheeks under a mask or trying to smile much," Kawano said. "Now, they're at a loss."

Kawano draws on yoga in her classes and emphasizes strengthening the zygomatic muscles, which pull the corners of the mouth. She also believes that the muscles just below the eyes are key, and that weak ones create eyebrow-driven smiles, which can make the forehead look wrinkly.

"People train their body muscles, but not their faces," she said.

Her clients have included nurses and corporate executives, as well as salespeople and individuals hoping that a better smile might help them to land better jobs or improve marriage prospects.

The spike in demand for her services came in February, she said, when the government announced that official masking recommendations would be significantly loosened.

"People started realizing that they hadn't used their cheek or mouth muscles very much," Kawano said. "And you can't just suddenly start using these muscles. You need to work on them."

Yael Hanein, an expert on facial expressions, said she was not aware of any academic studies documenting the effects of long-term masking on facial muscles.

"Facial muscles can be trained like other muscles, although such training could be challenging, owing to large variability between individuals," said Hanein, who runs a neuro-engineering lab at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

In a Japanese social context, smiling is considered less important than bowing.

"Smiling lessons seem very Western," said Tomohisa Sumida, a visiting researcher at Keio University who has studied the history of masking in Japan.

But Kawano's clients appear to be happy with her work. Miki Okamoto, a spokesperson for IBM Japan, said that Kawano's smile-training session was "received well."

A smile-training course could help people improve their facial expressions and even build self-confidence, said Masami Yamaguchi, a psychologist at Chuo University who has studied how babies look at the facial expressions of their mothers.

"Intentional muscle moves will send signals to your brain and generate positive feelings, even if you are not feeling happy," she said.