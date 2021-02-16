POCATELLO, Idaho — Austin Smellie had 19 points to lead five Idaho State players in double figures as the Bengals routed George Fox 84-59 on Monday.
Brayden Parker added 15 points, Emmit Taylor III chipped in 14, Tarik Cool scored 13 and Malik Porter had 11 for Idaho State (12-7, 8-1 Big Sky Conference).
Zach Sly had 12 points for the Bruins. Ryan Lacey added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Lewis among 32 Twins minor-leaguers coming to training camp
Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers on Thursday as spring training begins. The full squad has its first workout next week.
Puck Drop
Gophers men move up, women down in latest college hockey polls
A pair of shutouts on the road boosted the U men's hockey team; being swept at home dropped the women from the No, 2 spot they'd held.
Twins
Twins to sign starting pitcher Shoemaker
Matt Shoemaker, a 34-year-old former Angel, will get a one-year, $2 million contract.
High Schools
Departures, safety concerns ripple through ranks of Minnesota high school basketball officials
COVID-19 has prompted dozens to stop working games at a time.
Gophers
Scoggins: Confounding Gophers defy explanation
Is Richard Pitino's team overachieving or underachieving? Is its résumé impressive or damning?