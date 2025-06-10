Family-owned Smead Manufacturing, a mainstay in Hastings, sells to Illinois company

Smead Manufacturing Co., the 119-year-old family-owned office supply firm in Hastings, has been sold to Illinois-based Tops Products.
Terms were not disclosed in a news release on the sale. It is not known what effect the sale will have on employment.
Company officials were not immediately available for comment.
Smead — well known for its hanging file folders, expandable folders, adhesive labels, desk pads and file boxes — is a Minnesota institution that received renown during World War II when it manufactured 2 million wallets for U.S. soldiers.
In 1955, Ebba Hoffman became a trailblazer when she took over the company’s helm following the death of her husband, Harold Hoffman.
Harold Hoffman had run the company since 1928, when he took over from his father, P.A. Hoffman, one of the first employees hired by founder Charles Smead in 1906.
When Ebba Hoffman died in 1999 her daughter, Sharon Hoffman Avent, took over. Avent’s son, Casey Avent, in turn took over in 2021 after his mother died.
Smead grew throughout the years with acquisitions and at one time had 2,900 employees and $400 million in revenue. It has since dwindled in size as demand for paper files and filing organization systems has declined during the digital age.