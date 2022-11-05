Nearly 30 years since he first sang about living in the moment in his hit song "Today," Billy Corgan finally seems to recognize that Smashing Pumpkins is largely a band of yesterday.

The Chicago rocker and his rebounded band did a smash-up job playing the nostalgia card Friday night at Xcel Energy Center, when they paired up with another big band of their same early-'90s era, Jane's Addiction.

Having the Jane's crew aboard — plus flashy art-rocker Poppy for a warm-up act (think: Lady Gaga gone metal) — benefited the Pumpkins in more ways than just upping attendance to more than 11,000 ticket-buyers.

Corgan & Co. also had to whittle down their set time significantly to about 100 minutes. This definitely felt like a good thing after their last gig at Xcel Center in 2018, a nearly three-hour set in which their cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" wasn't even the show's most bloated trait. This time, the Pumpkins stuck largely to their hits and other fan favorites and seemingly embraced their status as a greatest-hits nostalgia act.

It was also great to have Jane's Addiction along because — duh! — Jane's Addiction almost always puts on a electrifying set.

Playing its first Twin Cities date since the dangerously overcrowded grand-opening of the Brick nightclub in 2012, the Los Angeles gutter-glam-rock band rose to the occasion once again even without Dave Navarro. The co-founding guitarist had to bow out of the tour due to long-COVID symptoms.

Navarro's bandmates quickly proved they could get along OK without him early in the set during "Ocean Size" and "Had a Dad." Fill-in guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (of late in Queens of the Stone Age) nailed the 1988 tunes' tidal-wavy guitar fills and solos. The "temp" made a permanently strong impression in the mid-show epic "Three Days," also a showpiece for drummer Stephen Perkins and bass is Eric Avery (the latter's first tour with the band since the '00s).

Singer Perry Farrell wasn't nearly as spot-on when it came to hitting his old notes. Maybe instead of the three limber burlesque dancers writhing behind him, he should consider employing a female backup singer (like the one the Pumpkins now feature).

However, the cosmically charismatic frontman still entertainingly carried the torch for his fiery band. He was especially ebullient later in the set as he led the crowd in mass singalongs to "Jane Says," "Been Caught Stealing" and an especially towering "Mountain Song."

While Farrell donned a quizzical, shiny look that was part Howdy Doody and Buzz Lightyear, Corgan came out with his usual ultra-dark Uncle Fester appearance, including black monk's cloak. He seemed a lot lighter mood-wise from the get-go, though.

The 55-year-old singer smiled sweetly during "Today" — which came second in the set after "Empires." He also seemed to have a smirking sneer as he raged through the rat-in-the-cage anthem "Bullet With Butterfly Wings."

"We are so pleased and touched you are with us tonight," Corgan gushed a few songs later, one of several times he lovingly addressed the crowd.

Considerably tighter than in 2018, the Pumpkins sounded as monstrous as ever in the heaviest and most manic rockers near the end, including "Cherub Rock," "Zero" and the full-tilt finale "Silver[bleep]." The show's best moments, though, were the softer and sweeter ones.

Corgan played "Tonight, Tonight" accompanied only by guitarist James Iha, who rejoined the band in 2018 and seems irreplaceable now. The singer and the audience then had their own bonding moment in "1979," singing together lyrics about growing older without growing old. Both of Friday's bands are doing well in that department now.

Here are the set lists from Friday's concert:

Jane's Addiction

"Kettle Whistle"

"Whores"

"Ocean Size"

"Had a Dad"

"Three Days"

"Jane Says"

"Stop"

"Ted, Just Admit It"

"Mountain Song"

"Been Caught Stealing"

Smashing Pumpkins