Smart politics or a publicity stunt? The man behind the latest effort to impeach Donald Trump

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan congressman is charging ahead — largely without support from his own party — in his attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, a move that comes as the congressman faces political trouble at home.
Second-term U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar has introduced seven articles of impeachment against the Republican president, which are all but certain to fail. Thanedar, who represents a safely Democratic Detroit-area district, is facing multiple primary challengers for a second time as some Democrats seek to shake up the party following the 2024 election.
Here's the background.
Who is Shri Thanedar?
Thanedar, 70, represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, a solidly Democratic district in Detroit. He easily won reelection in the November general election.
Previously, he lost the Democratic gubernatorial primary to current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2018 and then served one term in the state House of Representatives.
An immigrant from India, Thanedar has said he is pushing forward with an impeachment resolution because he feels compelled to defend the Constitution. He has put up advertisements in Michigan demanding that Congress impeach Trump.
When was he first elected?