Skydiving plane goes off New Jersey runway and crashes into woods, sending at least 5 to hospital

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 11:45PM

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — At least five people were taken to a hospital when a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The administration is investigating.

Aerial footage of the crashed plane shows it in a wooded area, with several pieces of debris nearby.

Five people who were injured are expected to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department traveled to the crash site, she said. She wasn't able to provide the conditions of the injured.

A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

