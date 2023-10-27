Q: I have not seen you write about radio frequency (RF) skin machines for a while. Have you tested any new models or alternatives to what you have recommended in the past?

A: Many readers have asked me for recommendations for a smaller RF skin machine that is suitable for travel. I finally have one worthy of recommendation, and it makes a fine primary unit, as well.

Some readers may be unfamiliar with RF skin tightening, so here is an excerpt from a previous column: "Skin becomes loose as people age because the body produces less collagen. This leads to drooping skin and wrinkles, most obviously on the face. RF skin tightening is a clinically proven method that uses radio frequency energy to heat the skin underneath the surface to stimulate the production of collagen, which tightens the skin and smooths wrinkles. RF skin tightening also works for removing stretch marks. What pleased me the most is the way it pulled the skin up under my chin and gave me a more defined jawline."

Amiro is a leading beauty instrument brand, with over 4 million customers worldwide. Their products have received critical acclaim, and they have an excellent reputation for customer service, as well.

The Amiro R1 PRO Facial RF Skin Tightening Device caught my attention. It is a single-piece unit (no cable and wand) that is very easy to use and recharges via USB-C, so there are no power cords to manage.

What I especially liked was how easy it was to pass over the skin. The triangular head has six RF electrodes around the edges and is smooth all the way across, moving with silken ease across the face. The head also incorporates infrared light therapy and electrical muscle stimulation. The stimulation was pleasant, and I definitely felt the effect, and I found it to be a great addition to the light and heat.

There are two modes available, firming and lifting mode that incorporates RF, electrical muscle stimulation and infrared light, and wrinkle smoothing and rejuvenation mode. It is suggested that firming and lifting is good for a quick morning application, and wrinkle smoothing and rejuvenation can be done at night for a longer period to achieve lasting results. The firming and lifting mode definitely gave me a sense of tightness in my face in just five minutes, which I found to be quite impressive. Users undoubtedly will find their own favorite ways to use the machine.

The $429.99 price is a bargain for all the technology, features, quality and convenience, and recent offers make it even more affordable. The Amiro R1 PRO is on sale for $379.99, and one of my favorite Facebook deal aggregators, Saving With Steven, has a one-time code amiro50 that saves $50 on any product over $200. This will make the R1 PRO only $329.99. See the Amiro R1 PRO and use the code at amirobeauty.com.

