LAWRENCE, Massachusetts — A small plane with one pilot aboard crashed into a Massachusetts river on Monday, according to authorities.
It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot survived the crash or was injured.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Van's Aircraft RV-6A crashed into the Merrimack River in the town of Lawrence at about 2:15 p.m.
Television video footage showed the plane upside down in the river as an emergency fire crew responded in a boat.
Van's Aircraft produces kit airplanes that are often amateur-built and assembled at home.
The FAA said it would participate in an investigation into the crash led by the National Transportation Safety Board.
