CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday after its rear door fell off, police said.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage on the ground, according to police in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga.
The private plane lost the door around 5:30 p.m. as it flew over Cheektowaga, a few miles south of the airport, authorities said.
Police officers searched for the door but did not immediately find it.
