DEL MAR, Calif. — A small airplane made an emergency landing on an interstate highway north of San Diego on Tuesday, causing a huge traffic jam.
The two occupants of the single-engine aircraft appeared uninjured, the California Highway Patrol said on its traffic incident web page.
The plane landed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and came to rest partially on the center divider. A large section of its right wing was broken off.
At least one vehicle stopped along the freeway appeared to be damaged in a scene broadcast from a KNSD-TV news helicopter.
Southbound traffic was halted. Northbound traffic moved slowly by on a reduced number of lanes.
