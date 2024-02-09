NAPLES, Fla. — A small airplane collided with a vehicle as it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. A photo captured by the Florida Department of Transportation showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from the plane.
It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.
No additional details were immediately available.
