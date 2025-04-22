Nation

Small plane hit power line before crashing into the Platte River in Nebraska

A small plane appeared to have struck a power line before it crashed into the Platte River in Nebraska and killed all three people aboard, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 3:02PM

FREMONT, Neb. — A small plane appeared to have struck a power line before it crashed into the Platte River in Nebraska and killed all three people aboard, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Few details are available about the Friday evening crash because it is early in the NTSB investigation. The agency's preliminary report is expected in a few weeks, but the final report identifying the cause likely won't be done for more than a year.

Fremont Airport officials told KETV that the plane was flying without its transponder being turned on, but Scott Vlasek, the director of the University of Nebraska-Omaha's Aviation Institute, said that might not have been required because the plane was flying in uncontrolled airspace along the river.

Investigators will examine the maintenance records for the 71-year-old Cessna 180 for any sign of mechanical problems that could have contributed to the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Daniel Williams, 43, of Moundridge, Kansas; Jeff Bittinger, 50; and Randy Amrein, 48. Both Bittinger and Amrein lived in Fremont, Nebraska.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Trump allies turn on one another as controversies accumulate

The infighting and backstabbing that plagued Trump's first term have returned as a threat to his second, with deepening fissures over trade, national security and questions of personal loyalty.

Nation

The Latest: Pope Francis lies in state ahead of his funeral, set for Saturday

Nation

The Latest: Retrial of Karen Read begins in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend