Small plane crashes into Nebraska river and kills 3 on board

The Associated Press
FREMONT, Neb. — Three people died when a small airplane crashed into a river in eastern Nebraska Friday night, authorities said.

The plane was traveling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference.

The bodies of three people were recovered, Frank confirmed.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the deceased.

The sheriff's office said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation near Fremont, located about 37 miles (59.5 kilometers) west of Omaha.

