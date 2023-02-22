BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — A small plane crashed in western Slovakia on Wednesday, killing four people who were on board, the country's rescue service said.
The crash took place near the town of Trenčianske Stankovce at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), it said.
No more details were immediately available.
