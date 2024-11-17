World

Small plane crashes in Slovenia, killing 3 people

A small plane crashed on Sunday in foggy weather in northeast Slovenia, killing three people on board, police said.

November 17, 2024

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A small plane crashed on Sunday in foggy weather in northeast Slovenia, killing three people on board, police said.

Police said they were informed about the accident around noon on Sunday. The Cessna Skyhawk plane was on a panoramic flight in the area of Prekmurje when it fell, police told Slovenia's public broadcaster RTV Slovenia.

The report said the plane was initially set to carry four people but one person stayed behind.

