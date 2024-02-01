A small plane crashed Thursday in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood, and it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, authorities said.
The crash in West Caln occurred around 1:30 p.m., according to police. The plane apparently went down just minutes after taking off from nearby Chester County Airport and ended up between a home and some trees.
The cause of the crash and how many people were aboard was not immediately known.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was under investigation.
