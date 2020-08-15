A small plane crashed while taking off in western Minnesota on Saturday, leaving a passenger with a minor injury.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a grass runway in Brandon after receiving a call that a plane had crashed and was on fire. According to the sheriff's office, the plane's single engine momentarily failed while it was taking off. The pilot tried to land, but hit a small pole and some brush at the end of the runway. The plane came to rest and immediately started on fire.
The pilot and passenger were able to get out of the plane. The pilot was uninjured, and the passenger had a small burn on her leg.
