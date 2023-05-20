ZAGREB, Croatia — Emergency teams in Croatia have found the remains of a small plane that crashed Saturday in a remote area, police said.
The Cirrus 20 aircraft was found in ''forested and inaccessible terrain'' in northwestern Croatia following an hourslong search that involved 150 people and an army helicopter, said a police statement.
Authorities did not specify how many people were on the plane. State HRT network says the search will continue overnight.
The plane went missing from the radar earlier Saturday while flying from the Slovenian town of Maribor toward Croatia's Adriatic Sea coast town of Pula, police said.
