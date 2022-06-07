HEMET, Calif. — A small plane crashed into the backyard of a Southern California home on Tuesday and the pilot was hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.
The plane went down around 9:35 a.m. in the city of Hemet, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
The sole occupant suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, the Hemet Police Department said in a tweet.
Two people who were in the house were unharmed, Fire Chief Eddie Sell told TV station KCAL9.
The plane appeared to have crashed through a cinder-block wall and into the backyard, according to TV news images. The wreckage appeared burned.
The cause of the plane crash was under investigation, the department said.
