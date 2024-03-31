TRUCKEE, Calif. — Two people died when a small airplane crashed in a California town near the Nevada state line on Saturday evening, police said.
A single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at Truckee Tahoe Airport shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Truckee Police Department said in a social media post.
Two deaths were confirmed but it was not immediately known how many people were onboard the plane, police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will begin investigating the accident on Sunday, police said.
Truckee is located 32 miles (51.5 kilometers) southwest of Reno, Nevada.
