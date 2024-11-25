World

Small plane carrying six people crashes near Costa Rica's capital

A small plane carrying six people crashed southeast of Costa Rica's capital on Monday, but the condition of those aboard was not immediately known.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 10:57PM

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — A small plane carrying six people crashed southeast of Costa Rica's capital on Monday, but the condition of those aboard was not immediately known.

The Central American country's civil aviation authorities said that the Cessna 206 Stationair crashed near Pico Blanco mountain just after midday Monday.

Search and rescue officials located the wreckage on the mountainside, but details about the condition of the passengers or their identities have yet to be released.

The plane had taken off from Tortuguero on Costa Rica's northern Caribbean coast and was en route to San Jose.

The Costa Rican Red Cross said the plane was found around 3 p.m. and crews were trying to reach it.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Small Japanese rocket engine explodes during a test but no injuries are reported

An engine for a new small Japanese rocket reportedly burst into flames Tuesday during a combustion test.

Business

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall on worries about Trump's tariffs

World

Landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia's Sumatra island, leaving 16 dead and 6 missing