MOGADISHU, Somalia — A small passenger plane veered off the runway on arrival Tuesday at the international airport in Mogadishu, according to state media.
The Somali National News Agency cited the transport minister as saying one person was injured and all others were safely rescued.
Images shared on social media show the Halla Airlines plane with a partially detached cockpit lying next to a low concrete wall.
It is not immediately clear what caused the accident. Weather at the seaside airport is partly cloudy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army
A prominent rights group on Tuesday called for the International Criminal Court to investigate atrocities in Sudan's volatile Darfur region, including what it says were ''summary executions'' of 28 non-Arab tribesmen by a Sudanese paramilitary force and allied Arab militias in May.
World
Desperate Ukrainians take long and uncertain journey to escape Russian occupation
For Rima Yaremenko, the 5,000-kilometer (3,000-mile) odyssey to escape Russian occupation ended within sight of where it started. The 68-year old Ukrainian woman traversed three countries over six days only to settle across the river from her beleaguered hometown.
World
Aid group says 2 children died as families fled Taliban demolition of their Kabul shantytown
Two children died as scores of Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition this week of their shantytown homes in Kabul, an international aid group said Tuesday.
World
'I will not stay quiet': Israel evicts Palestinian family from home after 45-year legal battle
Israeli authorities on Tuesday evicted a Palestinian family from their contested apartment in Jerusalem's Old City, the family said, capping a decades-long legal battle that has come to symbolize conflicting claims to the holy city.
World
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and the country's senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.