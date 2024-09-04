Nation

Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.

By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN

The Associated Press
September 4, 2024 at 9:04PM

NEW YORK — A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.

The asteroid — about 3 feet across (1 meter) — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery.

This space rock, dubbed 2024 RW1, is only the ninth to have been spotted before its impact. Asteroids around this size hurtle toward Earth about every two weeks without posing any danger.

The asteroid was discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, which is run by the University of Arizona and funded by NASA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

about the writer

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Ex-Green Beret behind failed Venezuela raid released pending trial on weapons charges

A federal judge ordered the release Wednesday of a former U.S. Green Beret indicted in connection with a failed 2020 coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, rejecting arguments he would flee while awaiting trial on weapons smuggling charges.

Sports

Blue Jackets fans, players remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a candlelight vigil in Columbus

Sports

U.S. Open: Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal

card image