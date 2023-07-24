CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate word on any injuries or damage, according to authorities.
The United States Geological Survey said the small quake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott, around 2 p.m.
The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.
Records show that since 1850, Arizona has had more than 20 earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 or higher.
The USGS reports that the largest earthquake on record in Arizona measured a 5.6 magnitude in July 1959.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
Variety
Say goodbye to Bodypainting Day, New York City's annual celebration of nudity and artistry
If you've ever dreamed of standing naked in New York City with dozens of strangers while artists turn your skin into a work of art, you may have missed your chance.
Nation
Small earthquake shakes Arizona town; no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate word on any injuries or damage, according to authorities.
Nation
Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake
Alaska search and rescue divers recovered the bodies of a helicopter pilot and three scientists on Sunday from the sunken wreckage of their aircraft, which went down in a shallow lake last week on the remote North Slope, authorities said.
Nation
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.