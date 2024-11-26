Small business owners breathe easier over labor costs after decision to strike down overtime rule

Guillaume Drew, founder of Or & Zon, a New York company that sells sustainable home goods online with 12 staffers, said overturning the rule helps him keep labor costs and prices of goods down, particularly for future employees, since none of his current staffers would have been affected. But he said it's still important employees are paid fairly for their time and effort. Because the ruling was overturned, he'll probably offer employees incentives like spa days and letting them work from home rather than overtime pay.