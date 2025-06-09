Sly Stone, leader of funk revolutionaries Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82

By the early '70s, Stone himself was beginning a descent from which he never recovered, driven by the pressures of fame and the added burden of Black fame. His record company was anxious for more hits, while the Black Panthers were pressing him to drop the white members from his group. After moving from the Bay Area to Los Angeles in 1970, he became increasingly hooked on cocaine and erratic in his behavior. A promised album, ''The Incredible and Unpredictable Sly and the Family Stone'' (''The most optimistic of all,'' Rolling Stone reported) never appeared. He became notorious for being late to concerts or not showing up at all, often leaving ''other band members waiting backstage for hours wondering whether he was going to show up or not,'' according to Stone biographer Joel Selvin.