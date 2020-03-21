I'd Much Rather Talk About the Weather



Are you a weather weenie? I ask that with all respect and reverence. If you have a basic rain gauge in your yard, consider joining "CoCoRaHS", short for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. 20,000 volunteers around the USA provide daily rain and snow reports, giving the National Weather Service and DNR high-resolution data to supplement Doppler radar rainfall estimates.

The greatest need is western Wisconsin and greater Minnesota. Interested? Click over to www.cocorahs.org or call 952-368-2520. Become part of the daily weather story!



The weekend looks quiet with moderating temperatures. A showery Tuesday gives way to a better chance of (steadier) rain next Wednesday and Friday as we slide into a milder, wetter pattern.

I see is a slow warming trend, with a shot at 50F next week. GFS guidance brings a few 60s into Minnesota the last few days of March and early April.

I'm looking forward to turning off the TV, shedding layers, and taking our dog (Leo) for a series of long, cathartic walks.

NOAA GFS Meteogram above courtesy of WeatherBell.

What Is CoCoRaHS? Here are more details from weather.gov: "...CoCoRaHS is the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a group of over 20,000 volunteer precipitation observers nationwide. CoCoRaHS observers measure precipitation (rain, hail, and snow) that falls at their location, and share the data online. Reports from CoCoRaHS observers are used by many organizations at the local, state and national level, including the National Weather Service. By volunteering as an observer you become a citizen scientist, and play an important role in documenting how the weather affects your community. All you need to become an observer for CoCoRaHS is a standard 4 inch diameter rain gauge (shown in the photos above, available for purchase on the CoCoRaHS website), and access to the internet to relay reports via the CoCoRaHS app or website. You can report daily, during the rain or snow season, or whenever you are able to take measurements. It's up to you! Any reports you can share are greatly appreciated..."

Below Average Snowfall, To Date. Will we get dumped on in April? I doubt it, but who knows? MSP snowfall to date is 43.2", compared to an average of 49.1" as of March 20. Last year, a whopping 77.1".

Warmer than Average Meteorological Winter. From December 1 to February 29 Twin Cities temperatures ran 2.9F warmer than average.

13th Warmest March So Far. With an average temperature of 36.4 F. March is running more than 6 F. above average.

Gradual Warming Trend. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Expect a Soggy U.S. Flood Season, but Less Severe Than Last Year's. The New York Times (paywall) has the story; here's the intro: "Brace for another flooded spring — but not one as bad as last year, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Thursday. “Flooding continues to be a factor for many Americans this spring,” with major to moderate flooding likely to occur in 23 states, said Mary C. Erickson, deputy director of the National Weather Service, in a call with reporters. The flooding should not be as severe, or last as long, as the ruinous conditions much of the country experienced last year, she said. Major flooding involves “extensive inundation of structures and roads,” with significant evacuation, while moderate flooding involves “some inundation of structures and roads” near streams, according to NOAA..."

File image : NOAA.

NOAA Satellites Show Major Flooding Along Rivers in the Southeast U.S. NOAA has more details on using satellite imagery to show severity of ongoing flooding: "...The image at the top of the page is a zoomed-in shot that shows flooding along the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Rivers near Evansville, Indiana, New Madrid, Missouri, and Nashville. VIIRS provides high spatial resolution, which is especially important for forecast centers,” said William Straka III, researcher for the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “You want to know what’s going on with the little creeks and rivers and streams, because people live along those.” This NOAA-20 true color image shows the same region, as seen from space. You can see how it’s difficult, especially in winter when even the rivers look brown, to distinguish flooded areas..."

Image credit: NOAA/NASA/Joint Polar Satellite System.

34 F. high in the Twin Cities on Friday.

43 F. average high on March 20.

49 F. high on March 20, 2019.

March 21, 1953: A tornado hits the northern St. Cloud area. High winds from thunderstorms are experienced from Martin to Stearns County.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less wind. Winds: SE 8-13. High: 39



SUNDAY: More clouds, a touch milder. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 30. High: 45



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 33. High: 49



TUESDAY: Unsettled, passing shower possible. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 37. High: 51



WEDNESDAY: More numerous showers arrive. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 39. High: 49



THURSDAY: Drying out with glimmers of sun. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 31. High: 43



FRIDAY: A round of heavier rain possible. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 37. High: 44

Climate Stories...

In the Face of a Pandemic, Climate Activists Reevaluate Their Tactics. Here's a clip from InsideClimate News: "Until the coronavirus crisis exploded in the United States, Cherise Udell was helping to organize a national climate-action training aimed at mobilizing as many as 11 million people to fight for serious climate solutions. As founder of the group, Utah Moms for Clean Air, she's learned firsthand how building trust face-to-face is crucial for taking on big issues associated with a healthy environment. But three weeks ago, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, she persuaded fellow organizers in the upcoming Arm in Arm 4 Climate campaign to rethink an upcoming activist training retreat. Instead of gathering in Washington, D.C., they are going to plan their direct actions virtually..."

Photo credit : "The School Strike for Climate a year ago drew hundreds of protesters to the Utah State Capitol, and to locations worldwide. The youth climate movement is growing, but many students inspired by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg are taking their fight online during the coronavirus crisis." Credit: Judy Fahys/InsideClimate News.

Video: Scientists Share Their Grief, Anger and Hope Over Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from Yale Climate Connections: "...I’ve been there, I’ve been depressed about these results many times,” says University of Wisconsin scientist Andrea Dutton. She says that in her presentations to the public, she feels it is important to help audiences fully discuss personal feelings with friends, family, and acquaintances. “We almost need a team of psychiatrists and therapists to go into a community dealing with climate change to allow people to process all these emotions,” Dutton says. She adds that “we must allow people to emotionally respond to scientists’ information” and “accept reality.” Her prescription: “For me, it’s engaging in solutions. … The future is going to be different” and the public should “not fight that feeling anymore” but rather accept and ask how that future should best be shaped..."

Here are the Top Ways the World Could Take on Climate Change in 2020. From a post at Grist: "...I think the message is that we still have to do all of these solutions. It doesn’t matter to me much that a solution was ranked No. 3 and that it’s now No. 6. The same kinds of things still appear near the top: The food system, like food waste and diets, is up there are pretty high, and things like refrigerants, which people kind of forget about — these potent greenhouse gases called hydrofluorocarbons. And of course, sprinkled throughout all the rankings are items that address the fossil fuel problem from many different angles. Whether it’s energy efficiency or renewable electricity or different ways of transportation, fossil fuels are found everywhere on that list from top to bottom..."

Is Climate Change Denial Thawing in Texas? Here's an excerpt from Texas Monthly: "...About a week after Staples’s concession, at an event hosted by the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation, Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw, a 36-year-old former Navy SEAL who has positioned himself as the face of millennial conservatism, introduced a small disturbance in the force by telling the audience that Republicans needed to start taking environmental issues, including climate change, seriously. Crenshaw noted that the environment regularly ranked as a top concern for Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike. “We can make fun of the left’s sort of alarmist views on climate change, and we should, to an extent, but we can’t ignore it completely,” he said, because they were “not totally untrue.” Crenshaw said the GOP should emphasize that climate change could be solved by “innovation, research, and development,” which is more politically palatable to voters than asking them to give up steaks and pickup trucks..."

Stanford Researcher Reveals Influence of Global Warming on Extreme Weather Events Has Been Frequently Underestimated. Stanford News has the press release; here's a clip: "...Stanford climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh found that predictions that relied only on historical observations underestimated by about half the actual number of extremely hot days in Europe and East Asia, and the number of extremely wet days in the U.S., Europe and East Asia. The paper, published March 18 in Science Advances, illustrates how even small increases in global warming can cause large upticks in the probability of extreme weather events, particularly heat waves and heavy rainfall. The new results analyzing climate change connections to unprecedented weather events could help to make global risk management more effective. “We are seeing year after year how the rising incidence of extreme events is causing significant impacts on people and ecosystems,” Diffenbaugh said..."