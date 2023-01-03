A storm threatening to drop several inches of heavy wet snow was knocking on the door of the metro area Tuesday morning while an ice storm was caking roads across southern Minnesota, where an ice storm warning is in effect.

Roads across the southern third of Minnesota were snow and ice covered Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. The mix of ice, snow and rain prompted several school districts to call off classes or shift to a learn-at-home day, including Mankato, Blue Earth Area, Faribault, Farmington, Hutchinson, New Ulm and Owatonna.

"The worst conditions will be later this morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south," the National Weather Service said. "Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow."

A Winter Storm Warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. for the Twin Cities and western and central Minnesota, including Marshall, Morris, St. Cloud and Willmar. A Winter Weather Advisory will continue through Wednesday as additional snow falls, the Weather Service said.

Forecasted amounts by the time the two-pronged storm ends Wednesday night into Thursday morning include 5 to 9 inches in the metro area, 8 to 11 inches in Hutchinson, 8 to 16 inches in Redwood Falls and as much as 20 inches in the Marshall area, the Weather Service said.

Lower totals are expected along the I-90 corridor from Worthington to Albert Lea where an ice storm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Rain and freezing rain accompanied by gusty winds as strong as 35 mph will make travel "very difficult," the Weather Service said.

Up to 0.2 inches of ice could glaze roads, sidewalks, power lines and trees before transitioning to all snow across southern Minnesota, the Weather Service said.