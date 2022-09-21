LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Police in Slovenia stopped more than 100 people who boarded a train to Italy after leaving two asylum-seeker centers.

The 103 migrants had left the centers in Slovenia earlier and boarded the train to Italy on Tuesday night before officers found them, police in the Adriatic Sea coastal city of Koper said Wednesday.

The asylum-seekers, who were mostly from Afghanistan, India, Burundi and Nepal, face proceedings for attempting to illegally cross the border.

While fleeing violence, war or poverty in their nations, migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia often travel for years along perilous routes and across the seas in hopes of building new lives somewhere safe.

Migrants come to Slovenia from Croatia and the Western Balkans in hopes of moving on toward richer countries of the European Union.

Slovenia's new, liberal government recently started removing a wire fence that was put up along the border with Croatia following a wave of mass migration in 2015, when more than 1 million people reached Europe.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration