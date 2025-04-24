Slovaks rally to condemn legislation they say would harm nongovernmental groups

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Protesters rallied in Slovakia's capital and several other cities Thursday to condemn legislation approved by Parliament that they say could curb free expression and hamper the work of nongovernmental organizations.
People who gathered at Bratislava's Freedom Square compared the measure to Russia's ''foreign agent'' law, which has been criticized as repressive, before marching to the presidential palace to urge President Peter Pellegrini to veto the bill. ''No to the Russian law,'' they chanted, and ''Slovakia is Europe.''
Parliament passed the measure on April 17 and it's supported by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has frequently attacked NGOs.
Pellegrini, an ally of Fico, has not commented on the bill though he recently has questioned some of Fico's policies. He has until May 2 to consider the legislation.
The measure would require, among other things, that NGOs publish reports with details on their leaders and any donors who have contributed more than more than 5,000 euros ($5,700) a year.
The government says the measure will make the financing and functioning of civil groups more transparent.
An analysis by Via Iuris, a nonprofit organization, said the law violates the constitution, including the right to privacy, freedom of expression and the right to freely associate, as well as European Union rules.
Its aim is to ''stigmatize and limit the activities of civic groups," the group says.