Slovakia's central bank chief convicted of bribery and fined $225,000

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's central bank chief, who is a member of the European Central Bank committee that decides monetary policy for 20 countries, was convicted of bribery and fined 200,000 euros ($225,000) on Thursday.
The verdict against central bank Gov. Peter Kažimír was issued by Judge Milan Cisarik at the country's Special Criminal Court in Pezinok.
Kažimír's attorneys argued that he should have been acquitted because of the recent changes in Slovakia's penal code, which reduced punishment for corruption and that recently ended a number of corruption cases and trials.
Kažimír wasn't present at the court. He said in a statement that he would appeal. His six-year term in office expires on Sunday.
Kažimír was accused of paying a bribe of 48,000 euros ($54,000) at the turn of the year in 2017-18 to the head of the country's tax office in connection with a tax audit of several private companies.
At the time, Kažimír was acquiring a luxury villa located in an upscale neighborhood of Bratislava, the capital, from the owner of the companies.
Kažimír, who pleaded not guilty, had previously said that he considered the charges to be illegal and fabricated.
The case dates to when Kažimír served as finance minister in the leftist government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico from 2012 to 2019. He was a member of Fico's Smer, or Direction, party before taking the central bank job.