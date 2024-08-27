Slovakia sets its sights on qualifying for the Olympics with NHL players back for the Milan Games

Slovakia is hosting one of three qualifying tournaments this week in Europe that will determine the final few spots for the 2026 Olympics. Even without reigning Olympic MVP and 2022 No. 1 pick Juraj Slafkovsky and two-time Stanley Cup champion Erik Cernak, Slovakia figures to be favored to advance along with Denmark and either Latvia or France, though there is still the question of whether Russia will play given the country's war in Ukraine.