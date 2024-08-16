Weather

Sloppy Friday gives way to slow clearing this weekend - Sunday will be the nicer day

Today is the wettest day in sight with off-and-on showers, but nothing severe. Clouds linger Saturday with a passing shower, but Sunday will be sunny and warm

02:59
Today is the wettest day in sight with off-and-on showers, but nothing severe. Clouds linger Saturday with a passing shower, but Sunday will be sunny and warm