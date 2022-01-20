JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — David Sloan had 23 points as East Tennessee State beat Mercer 72-64 on Wednesday night.
Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points for East Tennessee State (12-8, 4-3 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer added 14 points. Jordan King had 12 points.
Felipe Haase had 17 points for the Bears (11-8, 4-2). James Glisson III added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson had 14 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
