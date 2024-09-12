WASHINGTON — Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historically low levels.
Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historically low levels
Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historically low levels.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 at 12:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.