Slight Relief On Tap The Rest Of The Week

Summer Solstice Arrives 4:13AM Tuesday

"On June 21, 2022, many time zones in the Northern Hemisphere will welcome the first day of the summer, as the Sun reaches its northernmost position in the sky. A significant turning point during the year—the days start getting shorter and the nights longer—the June solstice is often associated with change, nature, and new beginnings. Since the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the Sun in June, it receives more sunlight during the course of a day. The North Pole's tilt toward the Sun is greatest at the solstice, so this event marks the longest day of the year north of the equator. During a year, the subsolar point—the spot on the Earth's surface directly beneath the Sun—slowly moves along a north-south axis. Having reached its southernmost point at the December solstice, it stops and starts moving northward until it crosses the equator on the day of the March equinox. At the June solstice, which marks the northernmost point of its journey, it stops again to start its journey back toward the south. This is how the solstices got their name: the term comes from the Latin words sol and sistere, meaning "Sun" and "to stand still"."

Hourly Feels Like Temps Tuesday

Here's the hourly feels like temp for Minneapolis on Tuesday, which won't be quite as hot as it was on Monday. However, readings will be in the 80s for much of the day and possibly up to 90F by the afternoon. It'll be warm, but no where near as hot as it was Monday.

Dry Midweek - Unsettled Late Week & Weekend

Here's the weather outlook from 7AM Tuesday to 7AM Monday, which shows fairly quiet conditions in place through midweek. Weather conditions turn a little more unsettled later in the week and weekend ahead with pockets of heavier rain possible.

Precipitation Potential Through Next Week

Here's the extended rainfall potential through the weekend ahead and there could be a few pockets of heavier rain, especially across the northern part of the state.

Dry June So Far

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average so far this June. Note that many locations are dealing with deficits, several of which are -1.00" to -2.00" or more below average through the first 20 days of the month.

Soil Moisture Depleting Quickly

According to the NWS Twin Cities the topsoil moisture from 0 to 10 cm depth is quickly being depleted. Thanks to above average precipitation in March and April, we started June pretty close to average precipitation for the year, but this month has been quite dry, so topsoil moisture is going fast. The extreme heat isn't helping either. Hopefully some cooler and wetter weather will settle in soon.

Minnesota Drought Update

Thanks to above average precipitation so far this year, we've wiped out much of the drought that was in place to start the year. In fact, as of early January, nearly 10% of the state in northern Minnesota was considered in a severe drought. Now, only 3% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.

Twin Cities June Summary So Far

So far this June, the Twin Cities is running about +2.0F above average and good enough for the 29th warmest start to any June on record. We're also nearly -2.00" below average and the 12th driest start to any June on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows high temps warming into the lower 90s, which will still be nearly +10F above average. The record high for June 21st is 95F set in 1911, so we'll be pretty close to another record.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temperatures starting around record warm low temperatures in the morning. Note that the record warm low temperature for Minneapolis on June 20th is 74F set in 1943. Highs temps will warm to near 90F, which will be nearly +10F above average. Westerly winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to near 25mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running well above average again on Tuesday with near record warmth possible. Temps will still be well above average much of the rest of week with more 80s and 90s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well above average temps in place over the next several days with a better chance of showers and storms later in the week and weekend ahead. Temps will be a bit cooler this weekend and the start of next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps will be hot on Monday with highs in the 90s. Readings will be well above average through most of next week, but it may cool down a bit as we approach early July.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across the central US. The Southwestern US could actually see more active weather with increasing precipitation chances.

Slight Relief On Tap The Rest Of The Week

By Paul Douglas

May I take your order? "I'd like my summer SUPERSIZED, with a side of weather-weirding!" Coming right up. The symptoms of a warming world are more pronounced and disruptive during the warm season. Climate scientists tell us that heat waves are hotter, often lasting longer. Wildfires burn bigger and longer, emitting smoke thousands of miles downwind. And hurricanes that form naturally are often stronger at landfall, thanks to warming ocean water. I'm happy for a summer day with no smoke, hail or floods.

I should serve towels with this forecast. Yesterday brought triple-digit heat across much of Minnesota, with a heat index topping 105F in the Twin Cities. In the MSP metro the mercury has hit 100F or higher only 66 times since 1872. Mercifully, it's still a relatively rare occurrence.

Peak heat is over (for now) with a welcome drop in humidity today. Dry weather persists into Thursday, but showers and T-storms invade Friday and may spill into early Saturday.

Note to self: July is Minnesota's hottest month.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Sunny, less humid. Winds: W 10-20. High: 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: W 10-15. Low: 68.

WEDNESDAY: Fresh air. Comfortable blue sky. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, stray T-shower. Winds: S 15-25. Wake-up: 65. High: 92.

FRIDAY: Sticky with a few T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 71. High: 90.

SATURDAY: AM showers (south), then clearing. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 77.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 63. High: 85.

This Day in Weather History

June 21st

1989: Fairmont has a wind gust of 76 mph during a severe thunderstorm.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 21st

Average High: 81F (Record: 95F set in 1910)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 39F set in 1992)

Record Rainfall: 2.95" set in 2002

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 21st

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 9:02pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 3 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 second

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 51 Minutes

Moon Phase for June 21st at Midnight

1.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows well above average temps in the central US with record highs possible in the Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, showers and storms will be possible in the Southwest with temps running nearly -15F to -20F below average in New Mexico.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the national weather outlook through PM Wednesday, which shows unsettled weather across parts of the Midwest late Monday into early Tuesday along a cool front. That boundary will sag south a bit through midweek keeping the best chances of showers & storms south of the Midwest through Wednesday.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across parts of the Southwest, mainly in New Mexico and Colorado. There will also be heavier precipitation in northern Minnesota and in Canada as well as the Northeast and Florida. The West Coast will stay mainly dry.

Climate Stories

"Here are 36 cities that will be the first to be submerged as global water levels continue to rise"

"Another house has fallen into the water because of climate change and the extreme weather it is causing. This time, the house collapsed into the Yellowstone River, in southern Montana, On Monday June 13, 2022. The river was raging due to flooding caused by melting snow and intense rain. In May, 2022, a house in the outer banks of North Carolina also fell into the ocean near Rodanthe, NC, just a few months after another nearby house did the same. According to WRAL.com, Climate change is contributing to more tropical storms and hurricanes, and experts say the N.C. coastline could start to shrink. A new report projects the U.S. sea level will rise as much in the next 30 years as it did in the past 100 years."

"Scientists say Yellowstone flood is a climate change red flag"

"Last year scientists found that climate change is melting the snow atop the majestic mountains in Yellowstone National Park and its neighbor, Grand Teton. This was not the first dire update involving climate change destroying iconic natural landmarks — among other things, the same year brought the news that Africa will lose all three of its glaciers — but it touched a special nerve because Yellowstone is so important to Americans. It is perhaps the nation's most famous national park; and it is, without question, one of the most beautiful, especially as it enters its 150th anniversary."

"To Survive Severe Drought This Summer, California Should Learn From Cape Town's Water Crisis"

"In my household we shower every few days. We don't flush every time. After a dinner party, I empty my guests' water glasses into the houseplants. It's been four years since I lived through Cape Town's water crisis, but hard-earned habits die hard. My water conservation routines may sound like too much information, or even borderline unhygienic, but as the threat of water scarcity looms large around the world, they may well be worth adopting."

