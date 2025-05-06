Sliding mitts are baseball's 'must-have,' even if at youth levels, they're all fashion, no function

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen hasn't had the conversation with his 7-year-old son Steel yet, but the Pittsburgh Pirates star knows it's probably coming at some point.
Steel, already playing in a youth baseball league, will probably come home at one point and ask his five-time All-Star father if he can have whatever hot item his teammates might be rocking during a given spring.
McCutchen plans to accommodate Steel up to a point. The oldest of McCutchen's four children is already rocking an arm sleeve, just the way dad does.
Yet if Steel is hoping his father will spring for a sliding mitt — a padded glove a player can slip over one of their hands to protect it should the hand get stepped on while diving head-first for a base — he probably shouldn't get his hopes up.
McCutchen, who has stolen 220 bases at the major league level, has never worn one. And he's quick to point out the next time the cleat of a fielder mashes his hand will also be the first.
Still, the 38-year-old understands. Once upon a time, he was a 20-something who epitomized baseball cool, from his dreadlocks (long since shorn) to his goatee to his rope chain to the occasional skull cap he wore underneath his batting helmet, all of it designed to accentuate McCutchen's innate blend of talent and charisma.
''It's all about the drip,'' McCutchen said with a smile.
Even if the ''drip'' (Gen Z slang for stylish clothes and their accessories) emphasizes fashion over function, particularly when it comes to the gloves — which look a bit like oven mitts — that are becoming just as ubiquitous in the Little Leagues as they are in the major leagues.