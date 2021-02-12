It was not pretty on metro area highways Friday morning. A light coating of snow overnight combined with temperatures well below zero allowed black ice to form and make the morning drive treacherous.

By 8:15 a.m., the State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Transportation had responded to scores crashes, rollovers and spin outs. MnDOT traffic maps showed mishaps on nearly every mainline highway and freeway in the metro area.

A driver averted serious disaster after a pickup truck spun out on northbound Cedar Avenue bridge over the Minnesota River in Bloomington just after 7 a.m. The truck climbed a snowbank and the guardrail and was dangling off the side. Passersby stopped to help the driver, who was safely pulled from the truck, MnDOT traffic management cameras showed.

Traffic stacked up on westbound Hwy. 10 in Anoka and Coon Rapids after a crash near 7th Avenue forced authorities to close the highway for a short time about 7 a.m. The road has since reopened.

The treacherous conditions lasted well into the Friday morning rush. At 8:20 a.m., MnDOT reported more than 50 live incidents and traffic jams across the system.

