The chance to host the 2010 Winter Games was supposed to be a godsend for Canadian athletes who compete in skeleton, the headfirst sled run down a twisting track.

While most competitors get access to the track for just a handful of days leading up to the Olympics, the host country gets to practice more.

Mellisa Hollingsworth said she and her teammates took as many as 11 runs a day down the track, the fastest in the world, at Whistler, British Columbia. When a session ended, they struggled to put sentences together. Noise was intolerable. Their brains felt scrambled.

And that’s how Hollingsworth, now 39, and her teammates became case studies in a process that is beginning to realign how neuroscientists and a handful of coaches and athletes understand the connection between brain injury and sliding sports.

“We overdid it,” said Nathan Cicoria, a high performance coach for Canada’s bobsled and skeleton team from 2006-14. “I just wish we knew then what we know now. You learn things.”

During the last decade, football and other contact sports have received most of the research interest for traumatic brain injuries in sports.

Skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender wonders whether “sled head” symptoms she has seen are connected to the athletes’ crashes and the brain-rattling runs.

By comparison, sliding sports, niche activities that require athletes to careen down tracks of ice on sleds at 80 mph, have been largely ignored. And yet, for years, elite competitors have talked about the mental fog, headaches, inability to eat or speak effectively, and sensitivity to light. They called it “sled head.” It was just something they had to accept, like cold weather, or sore muscles.

Now, in retirement, many athletes continue to struggle with those symptoms, as well as forgetfulness, depression and mental illness. “It’s almost like the boxers all over again,” said neurophysiologist Peter McCarthy.

He has been working with Mark Wood, who has coached multiple medalists in skeleton and is now on a crusade to make people understand that allowing an athlete to train or compete with “sled head” is akin to subjecting someone with concussion-like symptoms to 500 more slaps to the head.

People within the sport tell him he is going to ruin it.

“I say, ‘No I’m not. I’m going to make it safer,’ ” he said. “The more data we get, the better information we can give.”

For many athletes though, the data is arriving too late.

In 1998, Pascal Richard was heading into the sixth of 19 curves at the track in La Plagne, France. The gravitational acceleration forces spiked and slammed his face into the ice. The impact knocked him out. He remained unconscious the whole way down. He returned to training the next day.

Problems with concentration persisted, and the fogginess increased as Richard pushed to make the 2002 Olympics. He retired, returning to his job as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

He soon started falling in and out of depression. A single hit in a beer-league hockey game would put him out for the season. He struggled to remember details of investigations and the penal code, forcing him to retire.

“My wife would tell you I’m not the person I used to be,” said Richard, 48. “I could have a great friend who called me on the phone and it could take me awhile to figure out who it is. I have lost part of my life.”