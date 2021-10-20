GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck several sled dogs on a recreational trail in Itasca County, putting a likely end to their racing days.

The dogs were hit by a vehicle on the Circle T Snowmobile Trail last Saturday evening while training. The dog team belongs to longtime Beargrease mushers and veterinarians John and Robin Fisher.

Two of the dogs, Chevy and Lincoln, suffered fractures and were the lead dogs on the team. Robin Fisher says it's unlikely either dog will be able to run again because both have a broken pelvis. Another dog suffered lacerations, WDIO-TV reported.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the dogs left the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

John Fisher has a team registered for the 2022 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon beginning January 30.