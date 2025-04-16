Slave descendants fight to protect their threatened island community at Georgia's highest court

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia's highest court waded Wednesday into a fight between Black landowners and local officials who have weakened long-standing protections for one of the South's last Gullah-Geechee communities founded by freed slaves.
Residents of largely unspoiled Sapelo Island have been trying to roll back zoning changes imposed by McIntosh County officials that doubled the size of homes allowed in a tiny enclave called Hogg Hummock. Homeowners fear the change will bring unaffordable tax increases, threatening one of America's most historically and culturally unique Black communities.
The Georgia Supreme Court heard legal arguments Wednesday on whether residents can attempt to repeal the 2023 zoning amendments by forcing a special election.
Hogg Hummock residents and their supporters last year gathered more than 2,300 petition signatures from registered voters seeking a referendum in the coastal county 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Savannah.
McIntosh County commissioners sued to stop the referendum. A lower court judge canceled voting less than a week before the election, ruling it was illegal after hundreds had already cast ballots early.
Philip Thompson, an attorney for the Hogg Hummock residents, urged the state Supreme Court to declare that they have a ''constitutional right to a referendum'' on the zoning changes so that they can defend a place that's "a cultural and historical treasure.''
McIntosh County's attorney, Ken Jarrard, argued that zoning powers ''are absolutely different'' from others granted to county governments by Georgia's constitution, and therefore aren't subject to being challenged by referendum.
Roughly 30 to 50 Black residents live in Hogg Hummock, also known as Hog Hammock, a community of dirt roads and modest homes founded by their enslaved ancestors who worked the cotton plantation of Thomas Spalding.