VILLANOVA, Pa. — Brandon Slater scored 19 points as Villanova beat Saint Joseph's 71-64 on Saturday night.

Slater also contributed eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-5). Eric Dixon scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added 12 rebounds.

Chris Arcidiacono scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and shot 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Hawks (4-6) were led in scoring by Erik Reynolds II, who finished with 27 points and four assists. Lynn Greer III added 14 points and six assists for Saint Joseph's (PA). Charlie Brown also had eight points.

Slater scored nine points in the first half and Villanova went into the break trailing 35-32.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.