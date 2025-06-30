Slander or 'trash-talking'? Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud has a day in court

Drake's suit says that the song amounts to ''falsely accusing him of being a sex offender, engaging in pedophilic acts" and more. Contending that the track endangered him by fanning notions of vigilante justice, the suit blames ''Not Like Us'' not only for harming Drake's image but for attempted break-ins and the shooting of a security guard at his Toronto home. The mansion was depicted in an aerial photo in the song's cover art.