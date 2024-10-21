Slack researcher discusses the fear, loathing and excitement surrounding AI in the workplace

The Underground is the one that is really interesting to me because they are using it, but they are hiding it. There are different reasons for that. They are worried they are going to be seen as incompetent. They are worried that AI is going to be seen as cheating. And so with them, we have an opportunity to provide clear guidelines to help them know that AI usage is celebrated and encouraged. But right now they don't have guidelines from their companies and they don't feel particularly encouraged to use it.