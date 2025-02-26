Business

Slack platform down as users report service outage

By SARAH PARVINI

The Associated Press
February 26, 2025 at 6:08PM
File-This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo shows the Slack app icon being displayed on a computer screen in Tokyo. Slack suffered a global outage Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, during the first day back to work for most people after the New Year’s holiday. Users reported service was down in the U.S., Asia, Latin America Europe, and India. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) (Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Workplace communications platform Slack experienced an outage Wednesday morning as thousands of users reported they were unable to use the service.

The tech company, based in San Francisco, said it was investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack. On an update on the company’s website, Slack said it had ‘’determined a variety of API endpoints, sending (and) receiving messages, and some threads loading" were impacted.

At the peak of the outage, more than 3,000 users reported they couldn’t access the platform, according to the website DownDetector. Some services appeared to be coming back online by mid-morning Wednesday, including group and direct messaging as well as emoticon reactions.

