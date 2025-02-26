Slack platform down as users report service outage

File-This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo shows the Slack app icon being displayed on a computer screen in Tokyo. Slack suffered a global outage Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, during the first day back to work for most people after the New Year’s holiday. Users reported service was down in the U.S., Asia, Latin America Europe, and India. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) (Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)