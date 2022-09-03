Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun play the Chicago Sky.

The Sun have gone 11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA with 39.7 points in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.5.

The Sky are 15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natisha Hiedeman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Jonquel Jones is shooting 59.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Sky: 6-4, averaging 87.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.