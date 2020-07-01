CHICAGO — Chicago Sky forward Jantel Lavender is recovering after surgery on a broken bone in her left foot.
The team announced Lavender had the procedure on the fifth metatarsal in the foot on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Lavender, who has averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 288 games over nine seasons in the WNBA, will miss this year's abbreviated campaign in Florida.
