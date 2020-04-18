CHICAGO — Sky center Stefanie Dolson revealed she tested positive for the novel coronavirus during Friday night's broadcast of the WNBA draft on ESPN.

Dolson becomes the first known Chicago professional athlete and the first known WNBA player to have contracted COVID-19.

In a video aired on ESPN, Dolson said: "This virus has hit pretty close to home. About a month ago, my whole family and I, we all tested positive for the virus and it hit us pretty hard. My mom, she ended up being admitted into the hospital for about four days. She had severe symptoms, pneumonia. But because of the team of healthcare workers that was there, she's home safe now and healthy.

"So I just want to say thank you to all the healthcare workers out there. What you're doing is inspirational and amazing, putting your lives at risk for us, and helping the community and the county. I just want to say thank you."

Dolson didn't share details about her own condition. The 2014 Mystics first-round draft pick has played in Chicago since 2017. The two-time WNBA All-Star re-signed with the Sky in February.

She ranked fourth in the league in field-goal percentage at 51.9% last season.

